30 killed in Abuja landslide, 19 kidnapped

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

…As Wike urges council bosses to set up a surveillance task force

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—Nineteen persons were, yesterday, kidnapped in Bwari Area Council of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

This came as no fewer than 30 people were few days ago killed in a landslide caused by the activities of illegal miners in the Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

Meanwhile, there was a maiden meeting between the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the six Area Councils chairmen, yesterday.

The minister, who was miffed at the developments said he would summon the FCT Director of Department of State Services as well as the Commissioner of Police to receive adequate briefings on the kidnap and facilitate rescue operations.

He asked the council bosses to set up surveillance task force in their areas to monitor mining activities, adding that he would meet with his counterpart in Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, to eliminate illegal mining in the FCT.

Speaking on the challenges confronting the councils, Kwali Area Council chairman, Danladi Chiya, appealed to the minister and the Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, to come to their aide.

He said: “When we heard about your appointment, we were happy because you have been a council chairman and, therefore, understand our challenges. Our challenges are inadequate funding of the local government system.

“We have the major challenge of insecurity across the six Area Councils. Just today (yesterday), about 19 people were kidnapped in Bwari Area Council. I just received about five in my council, who were in captivity for about six days.

“The next is the development of satellite towns. The issue of sanitation is one of the major challenges confronting us. There is also no efficient transport facility. The Abuja Urban Mass transit buses are no longer functional.

“Then there is the issue of land allocation. You sit in your council and your backyard will be allocated to someone you don’t even know. Your graveyards and worship centres would be allocated and we are saying that we should be carried along in terms of land allocation.

“The responsibility of primary school teachers is on the local governments. The UBE’s payment of salaries lies on the council, which by law is supposed to be the 60-40 percent. We are pleading that you help us so that this issue can be looked into.”

Menace of illegal miners

Kuje Area Council Chairman, Abdullahi Sabo lamented the menace of illegal miners.

On his part, Chairman, Bwari Area Council, John Gabaya advocated greater inclusion of council chairmen in land allocations.

Wike reacts

Reacting to the issues, Wike promised to address them, saying as a former council boss, he understood their predicament.

He said: “Insecurity is a major problem all over and those of you who are outside the municipality, you have to work hard. Information is key.

“The incident of kidnap you talked about, nobody has reported that to me. It is a serious issue and we need to call an emergency security meeting. I have to call the Director of DSS and the CP now to give me details because it is very embarrassing to me. Though, I am happy you said the DSS official and the DPO in the affected council are informed and on the situation.

“On sanitation, we have a problem. Sanitation is a big issue. It is the duty of the council not just to collect the fees but to dispose refuse. We have to sit down and work together on this by adopting a common template.

“On illegal mining, I will talk to the minister. Ordinarily, I would say you should also form your own surveillance taskforce as Chief Security Officers of your councils and make arrests and we will support you. However, I will meet with the minister.”

Earlier, Minister of State in the FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud and the Permanent Secretary in the FCTA, Mr. Olusade Adesola expressed the willingness of the administration to continue to partner the councils to ensure even development of the territory.