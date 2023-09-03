3 killed in Enugu community as fear grips residents

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU—TRAGEDY struck, weekend, in Agbada Nenwe community, Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, when three members of the community were killed by yet-to-be indentified persons.

The incident has thrown the community into confusion as nobody has an idea who the attackers, said to be masked, could be.

The victims, according to sources from the community include Mr. Hillary Uche, said to be a popular block and cement dealer at Orie Agu market; Kingsley, whose full name couldn’t be ascertained at press time, said to be a motorcycle parts dealer and another young man, popularly known as FM, whose real name was yet to be ascertained.

The masked gunmen were said to have traced their victims to their houses and shops, where they killed them.

Two victims, Kingsley and FM, were said to have been dragged out from their homes to the village square and killed while Hilary was killed inside his shop at Orie Agu.

The assailants were said to have set a house on fire after searching the house without seeing their target.

A worried resident of the community, who narrated the incident, said: “Nobody knows who the people are. Some came in motorcycles while some came in a vehicle.

“Everyone is afraid to even go out. There is panic everywhere. This kind of thing has never happened before here.

“One of the persons they killed, Mr. Hillary, was shot three times in his shop at Orie Agu Nenwe. The gunmen all wore masks, suggesting that they may have come from around us here.”

Enugu State police command confirmed the incident, saying the police were already after the killers with a view to apprehending them.

According to the command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, “Discreet investigation and manhunt operation are underway to fish out the yet-to-be identified armed hoodlums.”