3 killed, 9 injured as gunmen, kidnappers storm Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

Three persons lost their lives while nine others sustained various degrees of injuries in two separate incidents involving bandits and kidnappers in Kwara State.

In one of the incidents, gunmen on Tuesday evening stormed Alalubosa community; Oko Olowo in the Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing two persons, while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries, while in the other, a suspected kidnapper was reportedly killed in a failed kidnap Tuesday night in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

The unidentified target of the kidnappers escaped attack while three other persons were seriously injured.

Vanguard gathered that the kidnap incident allegedly occurred at Magaji’s Compound, Alalubosa, Oko-olowo axis of the state capital.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident, yesterday.

He said: “A team of policemen are already at the scene, details later please.”

On Alalubosa community incident, it was gathered that the hoodlums entered the community, shooting sporadically, forcing residents to run for safety.

It was gathered that the gunmen, numbering about six, fired sporadically for more than 30 minutes when they entered the community before members of the local vigilante team were able to gun down one of the hoodlums while others ran away.

Sources told journalists that the gunmen stormed the community at 10p.m.

The source who craved anonymity, said: “One girl, Semiat Mukaila, was shot on the arm, while Abdullahi Awe’s leg was broken with gun butt. They are both receiving treatment at hospital. The hoodlums also shot Isiaq Abdullahi on the arm. After they shot another resident, AbdulRasheed Alafara on the leg and he tried to escape from the scene, but the attackers chased him and killed him with machete.

“The members of the vigilante team also succeeded in killing one of the suspected gunmen.”

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the report, said the police command had drafted its men to the scene since 1a.m., when it got the report.