25% Pay Rise: We haven’t been informed — ASUU

By Adesina Wahab

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has said it had not been informed of any pay rise given lecturers in federal institutions.

ASUU National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, stated this in an interview with our correspondent on Friday.

He was reacting to a circular issued by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation regarding the increment.

“We have not been informed of such a development and when we are officially notified, we are going to react,” he told our correspondent on phone.

However, the National President of the Congress of University Academics, CONUA, Dr Niyi Sunmonu, said he was aware of the circular.

He added that the pay rise was not enough, but that his union would not reject it.

“In fact, that circular ought to have taken effect many months ago. We met the then Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige, over the matter.

“The thinking then was that the circular would be made public last March and the effective date of its effectiveness would be as from January this year and the arrears paid.

“What they are offering is not enough but we are not rejecting it. However, this is to be taken different from the general upward review of salaries of public workers in view of the current economic crunch in the country,” he said.

Recall that the FG had earlier opposed 25% pay rise for lecturers, when it raised that of professors by 35%.

However, in a circular No: OAuGF/ SW/C/QP/1395/VOL.1/11, dated September 21, 2023, issued to universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, the Auditor-General said the implementation was approved by the Presidential Committee on Salaries at its 13th meeting.