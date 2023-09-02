Fayose warns PDP against suspending Wike

Ayodele Fayose

By Ayobami Okerinde

Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, has warned leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, against suspending the minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Recall that in an interview with Channels TV on Thursday, Daniel Bwala, an aide to the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, stated that the party would expel Wike at the ‘appropriate time’ after the latter ‘dared’ the party to suspend him.

Fayose, while speaking on Channels TV Hard Copy, said the PDP should rethink suspending Wike.

His words, “Some people say fight Wike, expel Wike, sack Wike. I think they do that at their own peril.

“You see, the first thing in your family, even when you have extreme situations or indifferences, is not to drive away your wife or husband. Wike is a force in the PDP and beyond the PDP, a force you cannot ignore.

“Ignore Wike, sack Wike, or fight Wike at your own peril. He is a man of capacity.”

Fayose also urged the party to call for reconciliation to restore the party and move it forward.

“My advice is for the party to call for true submission, where everyone will come and bear their mind, tell them what went wrong, and how we can move the party forward.”

He also reiterated that he would never join the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I’ve said it several times: the moment I am not in the PDP, I will never join another political party, and I will never be a member of the APC, whether they are good or bad.”