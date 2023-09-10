10th Memorial Anniversary: Agagu left an indelible mark in Ondo, says Akeredolu

— Can’t be forgotten easily

— We’re overwhelmed by the show of love – Son

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, said weekend, that the former governor of the state, late Dr Olusegun Agagu, will not be forgotten in a hurry as an advocate and believer of good governance, transparency and accountability.

Akeredolu declared that the late Dr Agagu, left an indelible mark across the state.and can’t be forgotten easily.

He said this during the 10th year remembrance and colloquium for the late governor, held in Akure, the state capital.

The governor described Agagu as a great administrator who believed in transparency and accountability in order enthrone good governance and curtail corruption.

Akeredolu who spoke through the Commissioner for Agriculture, Olayato Aribo, said “Late Dr. Agagu as governor in Nigeria, started the desirable era of transparency and accountability in governance, by declaring publicly the amount accruing to the state from the Federation Accounts, every month then.

“One would not easily forget his introduction of a developmental policy blueprint “Ondo State Roadmap to Progress, 2003-2007: that the sun might shine again”.

“Successive administrations have taken after him to form their policy documents, including our 8-point REDEEMED Agenda”

Akeredolu noted that Agagu who was popularly described “as more of an administrator than a politician, achieved so much as governor in the area of Primary, Secondary and Tertiary educational development, including establishment of the State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, now named after him.

“We must also remember his establishment of the then State Micro-Credit Agency (OSMA), to give credit to farmers, workers and entrepreneurs. He impacted immensely in other sectors such as health, infrastructural development, and agriculture.

“Agagu opened up many rural roads culminating in indigenes driving home for the first time ever, like the case of Igbekebo, capital of Ese-odo Local Government Area. He also worked towards establishment of at least one Basic Health Centre in each political ward of the State.

” Record have it that despite funding projects and programmes 100 percent right from scratch with quarterly releases, he left billions of Naira in the state treasury, by the time the administration came to an abrupt end. He had zero tolerance for abandoned projects, whether inherited or initiated by his administration.

“No wonder, the people of Ondo State realized what they lost, in terms of transparency, well-thought-out planning, excellence in execution of projects and programmes and so on”

Speaking, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, said the late politicians was not only a unifying factor while alive, but a bridge builder who also served the state with his everything

Olabimtan noted that even in death, his spirit has continued along the path of altruistic service to humanity after leaving enduring legacies through his devotion to democracy and would be remembered as one who stood on the side of the people.

He said “Agagu was a unifying factor while alive. Even in death, his spirit has continued along the path of altruistic service to humanity. Today, we remember not only his departure, but also the countless moments of joy and love that painted our lives in the colors of his spirit.

Speaking on the titled of the colloquium, “Good Governance: A Review of the Purposeful and Impactful Vision and Mission of Dr. Olusegun Kokumo Agagu in Ondo State” Olabimtan noted that it’s very apt.

According to him, it would afford the disciples of Agagu the opportunity to celebrate his legacies and also contextualise his governance ideals and its relevance in the post-modern Nigerian political space.

“Therefore, this 10th memorial anniversary is not only a colloquium, but also a full-fledged celebration of life to give Dr. Olusegun Kokumo Agagu the befitting honour we couldn’t accord him during his burial a decade ago. And this is our way of keeping his memories and his good deeds alive.

“The core values of good governance as demonstrated by Dr. Agagu were built

transparency, accountability, on responsiveness, consensus building,

effectiveness and efficiency, equitable and inclusiveness, and rule of law. These values were brought to bear on governance in Ondo State between May 2003 and February 2009″

“This gathering is meant to prompt and redirect our consciousness to the tenets and practice of good governance. On ground to do justice to this are disciples and associates of Dr. Agagu who witnessed first-hand and / or partook in the good governance of the Agagu’s era.

“Today’s programme is, therefore, meant to remind and re-awake ourselves to the significance and the practicality of the purposeful and impactful leadership ideals of the Agagu’s era that presently resonate with different tiers of government”

Also speaking, the former governor of Ekiti state, Chief Segun Oni, who congratulated the Agagu’s family, said that he lived a life of service to the people of Ondo State and his legacy cuts across all areas.

According to Oni”The best service is the service to the people and this is what late Dr. Agagu lived for.

He was our leader whom we looked up to for advice in times of trouble.

“He was a gift to humans that we will not always want to describe with the past tense.

“He gave himself to the services of the people of Ondo State and Nigeria.

The former Deputy Governor under Agagu, Ambassador Omolade Oluwateru, said working with Agagu was a remarkable moment for him, he said he was passionate about his job.

Oluwateru said that “Agagu was very amiable and accessible. He was a governor who carried everybody along.

“He started a lot of great projects during our time like the stadium.

” I want the current government to go and complete it. It’s a continuum.”

The late Agagu’s son, Feyi, said the 10th year remembrance of his father was the most special one ever seen, adding that his late father’s political associates, friends and families took the ceremony upon themselves.

He, however, said as a family they were surprised and overwhelmed with the turnout and love that was shown by the people of the State, adding that “this will forever remain in our hearts.