100 days of mixed fortunes

TODAY, Wednesday, September 6, 2023 marks the first 100 days since President Bola Tinubu and Governors elected during the 2023 general elections were sworn into office.

Every new administration usually has its period of “honeymoon”, during which the glow of electoral victory and high expectations from the people buoy initial approval rating for the president and governors. Former President Muhammadu Buhari enjoyed abundant honeymoon period, during which many of his overjoyed supporters trekked long distances to Abuja in appreciation of his victory.

Tinubu has not been as fortunate due to the controversial manner the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, handled the election that brought him to power. To worsen matters, Tinubu activated the immediate implementation of the petrol subsidy removal which Buhari had programmed to take effect one month after the swearing in of a new president.

By pronouncing the subsidy over with immediate effect during his inauguration, Tinubu plunged the economy into a tailspin. Petrol price tripled in many parts of the country and became scarce as marketers shut their gates. The inflation rate jumped through the roof and the value of the Naira raced toward N1000 to the US Dollar. Nigerians are still reeling from the pains of the tough measures Tinubu brought.

The Federal Government announced a number of palliative measures, working in partnership with the state governments through the National Economic Council, NEC, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima. Grains and agricultural inputs have been released, while N5 billion has been earmarked for each state and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja to drive the palliatives.

Meanwhile, Organised Labour feels that the policies rolled out to cushion the effects of the Federal Government’s policies have not gone far enough, and remains on the alert for possible mass actions which it activated with a two-day warning strike beginning from yesterday.

The Federal Government has continued to assure Nigerians that the measures it has in store will bring smiles back on their faces. Tinubu’s cabinet has been fully installed with marching orders to perform or be shown the gate. To show his commitment to tackle the economy, Tinubu returned to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s model of appointing a Coordinating Minister for the Economy in the person of Dr Wale Edun, his trusted acolyte.

Big moves are being made in the directions of the solid mineral, petroleum, communications, security and foreign affairs sectors.

The president is striking the posture of a leader who means business. He seems ready to take control of governance. He has also shown readiness to listen and retrace his steps when he goes wrong.

We call on him to double his efforts in restoring security and putting Nigerians back to work to revive the economy. The hardship is real and requires immediate attention. The “Renewed Hope” mantra should go beyond lip service. We want to see action.