100 DAYS IN OFFICE: Osafile, Amuwo Odofin 1 Rep, supplies free school materials

It is a good season for the teachers, pupils, and their parents in the Festac and Abule Ado area this school year as the Member representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1 at the Lagos Assembly chamber, Hon. Foluke Stella Osafile resumed her 100 Days in Office celebration with school pupils across Amuwo Odofin with the donation of school bags and other stationery for the pupils to relieve parents of the current economic challenges in the nation.

Some of the schools visited by the lone female Labour Party representative in the Lagos Assembly include Ansarudeen Nursery and Pry School Ado Soba, New Town Nursery & Primary School, and Ideal Nursery & Primary School, both in Festac. She joined the teachers and pupils on the assembly ground to pray and encourage them.

In her departing remarks, Osafile stated that one of her primary obligations as a political leader and a mother is to ensure through legislative means that every child is taken off the street in her constituency, as no parent will have any reason not to enroll their children in school. She will ensure their interest is given the full attention it deserves.



She solicited the prayer of everyone in the community for God’s wisdom for this great assignment before her and promised to keep in touch with the community from time to time.