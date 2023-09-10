10 feared killed in fresh cult clashes in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY— NO fewer than 10 persons have been reported killed and several others injured in a renewed cult war in parts of Benin City, the state capital and Auchi in Edo State in the last three days.

The latest was the killing of four people, yesterday, at Upper Mission, Okhun and Oluku areas of Benin City.

It was gathered that the new killings were connected with the unending supremacy battle among members of Black Axe confraternity, Maphite and Eiye groups, which has led to the killings.

A popular ‘big boy’ alongside his girlfriend, were shot at a popular hotel around Aikhionbare in GRA, Benin City, by suspected cultists, who were said to have operated with an unregistered Sienna Space bus.

The victims, according to the report, are currently recuperating at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, a revenue collector simply identified as ‘Mopol’, was gunned down around Okhoro junction by new Benin.

Similarly, one Miss Ibrahim Happy, a final year student of Auchi Polytechnic and another revenue collector, whose identity could not be ascertained, were shot dead on Wednesday in Auchi.

The late final year student of Auchi Polytechnic was said to be a victim of stray bullet as it was learned that she was shot at the front of the institution’s Campus 2 gate by suspected armed cultists, who were reported to be after their target, the revenue collector for commercial motorcycle riders in Auchi.

A lecturer of the Polytechnic, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident, noting that the area has been tense since the incident occurred on Wednesday.

Contacted, yesterday, spokesman of Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said he was awaiting for a report from the DPO in Auchi over the killings at the Polytechnic town.

On the reported cult killings in Benin, he said: “No recent killings in Benin City, that was in the past.”