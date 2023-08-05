WWC: Football enthusiasts urge Super Falcons to be focused against England

Football enthusiasts in Enugu have advised the Super Falcons of Nigeria to pay maximum attention and face the Lionesses of England squarely in the round of 16 of the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, being hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Super Falcons will play the England Women national team in the quarter-finals.

Some of the football enthusiasts called on the team to stick to their tactics and improve on their striking Force to ensure every opportunity in the front of goal is converted.

Coach Starplus Izuikem said he expects the super falcons to stick to their game plan like the other games, sit back, absorb pressure and hit England on counter attacks.

“I do not think the coach will change the system and style that brought them to this stage.

“I do not think that England Women will stop the Super Falcons even though the English team have more fancy stars and in-form players.

“England will want to attack from the front foot. And depending on how Nigeria responds, it is just about who executes his ideas more and I see plenty room for surprises in that game,” he said.

Izuikem also said just like I said earlier, Falcons should not change their game plan. stick to the massive defending and counter attacking system.

“The technical team should work on how to convert chances created and they will stand a chance of going through,” Izuikem said.

Ntienyong Udoh said he is expecting a tough match against England as the European champions are a more experienced team with better development in terms of women football.

“I want the coach to start Asissat Oshoala in the match, at her rightful position which is as a winger and not a striker and should not be afraid of England,” Udoh said.

Norbert Okolie, the Rangers international FC media officer, said he expects nothing but a victory for the Super Falcons which will come in a hard way.

“From the first stage results, the England team is prolific in front of goal and in that regards our women should be solid at defense.

“Quarter finals is achievable but our players needed to be focused and stay well coordinated to withstand the firepower of the England team,” Okolie advised.

NAN reports that Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa are still in the tournament as they progressed from their groups to the round of 16. (NAN)