World Youths Day: Don’t despair, Obi urges Nigerian youths

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has urged Nigerian youths to remain positive and hopeful for the coming of a New Nigeria, which, he said, will be anchored on youth development and productivity.

Obi made this call in his message to mark World Youth Day, WYD, on Saturday.

He explained that the current confusion in the polity as well as the economic turmoil in Nigeria should not discourage but rather motivate our youths to remain committed and resolute in the struggle for a new and better Nigeria.

He said, “Unless we remain committed to the struggle for a better nation, we will not be able to achieve the New Nigeria of our dreams.

“We must remain resilient and persevere against every hardship and obstacle on our journey to a new nation.”

The former Anambra state Governor noted that many of the nation’s challenges will be overcome if leaders paid attention to youth development and productivity.

He blamed the high level of insecurity and the alarming rate of social vices associated with youths like drug and other substance abuse as well as the high inflation rate in the country; on the high unemployment rate among the youthful population in their productive ages.

Obi equally said,”According to reports, Nigeria tops in the ranking of countries with the highest rate of unemployment in the world, with a 33.3 per cent unemployment rate. And further findings show that Nigeria’s unemployment rate would further rise to 40.6per cent, due to the continuous flow of job seekers into the job market.

“With this high rate of youth unemployment where more than half of the population in their productive age are not working, the nation will continue to stagger under the weight of many economic and social challenges.

“It’s only by providing job opportunities and massively supporting the growth of small businesses in the country, that the challenge of high insecurity, rising inflation, etc will be taken care of.”

The LP presidential candidate reiterated his firm commitment to building a New Nigeria anchored on youths’ development, noting that their youthful energy, skills, and potentials were critical ingredients needed to move the nation from consumption to production.

He he admonished Nigerian youths to remain steadfast and committed to the vision of a New Nigeria, which he insists, is Possible.