Women’s World Cup: Senate hails Super Falcons after Barau’s motion

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate has hailed the Super Falcons for their performance at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The commendation of the players by the Senate on Monday was sequel to a point of order by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, APC, Kano North.

The Super Falcons crashed out on Monday after losing to England 4-2 on penalties.

Raising a point of order on personal explanation, Senator Barau requested the parliament to commend the Super Falcons for their efforts during the match against the English team.

The Deputy Senate President who noted that the commendation would further encourage the players and other youths in the country to do things that would be beneficial to them and the country, said, “The commendation will encourage the players to do more in future competitions. Aside from the Super Falcons, it would encourage other youths in the country to engage in things that would be beneficial to them and the country.”

Responding, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio who commended the team, said, “Our young girls who went to battle in the World Cup have made the country proud. We must commend them for displaying their talent. We believe strongly that in the future they will do better by God’s grace.”