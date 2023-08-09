Women’s World Cup 2023: Super Falcons Plumptre makes round of 16 team

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has been named in the Whoscored.com round of 16 team at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The 25-year-old was the only African named on the list despite Nigeria’s elimination with a 4-2 loss to England on penalties following a 0-0 draw in full time.

Plumptre’s 11 aerial duels, three tackles, two dribbles, and four shots earned her a rating of 8.55.

The former Leicester Women defender played in all of Nigeria’s games at the competition.

Also on the list are England’s duo of Jess Carter and Alex Greenwood, including Spain’s Salma Paralleulo and Aitana Bonmati.

Zecira Musovic, Ellie Carpenter, Andi Sullivan, and France’s Eugenie Le Sommer, Kenza Dali, and Kadidiatou Diani completed the round of 16 best XI.