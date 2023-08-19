Wizkid’s mum dies in London

By Benjamin Njoku

Afrobeats superstar Wizkid is currently bereaved. The pop singer lost his mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, to the cold hands of death in the early hours of yesterday in London.

Wizkid’s manager, Sunday Are confirmed the sad news to Saturday Vanguard. Details were sketchy at press time.

Born Ayo Balogun on July 26, 1990, in Surulere, Lagos, Wizkid grew up in a polygamous home with a Muslim father and a Christian mother.

In a 2012 radio interview with Tim Westwood, Wizkid confirmed that Muniru Olatunji Balogun, his father married three wives.

His mum, a formidable cornerstone of strength, lent unwavering backing to her son’s meteoric rise in the industry. Her steadfast support was a familiar sight on the periphery of concerts and events.

Her presence at Wizkid’s performances wasn’t just that of a mother; it embodied an emblem of unyielding allegiance to her son’s career.

This devastating report comes months after the Singer’s mum, who appeared hale and hearty, attended an event where veteran fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM1) performed. The video captured the moment KWAM1 recognized her presence as she joined him on stage and rained N1000 notes on her.