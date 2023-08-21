Wike, Utsev have requisite experience, capacity to excel — Ortom

By Peter Duru

Former Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom has congratulated the former River State Governor, Nyesom Wike and Prof. Joseph Utsev on their appointment and inauguration as Ministers by President Bola Tinubu.

He described them as seasoned administrators who would deliver in their new responsibilities.

Chief Ortom, in a statement issued Monday in Makurdi by his media aide, Terver Akase, noted that the duo would bring their wealth of experience to bear on their new appointments.

He pointed out that Wike was “a worthy ally who deepened the relationship between Rivers and Benue State, as well as stood by Benue people in difficult times.

“And as a dogged, reliable and seasoned administrator, Wike will bring the desired development to the Federal Capital Territory as Minister.”

The former Governor equally expressed optimism and believe that Prof. Utsev who served under him as Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment “has the requisite experience and capacity to excel as the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation.”

He commended President Tinubu for finding Wike and Utsev worthy to serve in his cabinet, describing them as “round pegs in round holes needed for addressing challenges being faced by Nigerians.”