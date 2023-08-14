*Receives over 150 complaints daily

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The National Pension Commission, PenCom, has given reasons for the establishment of Consumers Protection Department, CPD, saying it is to deal with challenges faced by stakeholders especially contributors and pensioners, among others.

Giving insight into the establishment of CPD, at the 2023 Journalists Conference in Lagos, PenCom informed that the need to respond immediately to contributors and retirees queries or complaints necessitated the establishment.

According to the head of CPD, Ikenna Chidi-Ebere, there was urgent need to enhance customer service in the pension industry by continuously liaising with the pension fund operators, to ensure that services were effectively rendered to consumers.

While responding to questions from participants, he noted that the commission receives between 150 and 200 complaints daily, but explained that some of the complaints are duplicated.In other words, the commission gets between 100 and 150 on the average, explaining that it takes between five and 10 days to respond or resolve some of the complaints.

He noted that most of the complaints are centered on compliance, payouts, multiple registrations and PIN numbers.

Delivering a paper titled: “Enhancing Customer Service in the Pension Industry”, Chidi-Ebere said “The National Pension Commission, PenCom, in keeping to its Corporate Strategy Initiative for 2023 to 2027, established the Consumer Protection Department, CPD, to replace its erstwhile Corporate Responsibility and ServiCom Department. The Consumer Protection Department, CPD, was created to ensure protection of rights and effective service delivery to consumers (Retirement Savings Accounts, RSA, holder and Retirees).

“This creation of CPD was anchored on the fact that the Commission’s new strategic plan prioritizes the quality of services rendered to consumers in the Pension Industry.

“By adopting a customer-centric approach, the focus is on understanding the needs and preferences of Contributors and Retirees. This ensures that the pension services are tailored to meet their expectations effectively.

“The department is to develop and implement a Consumer Protection Framework, CPF, to engender more confidence in the Pension Industry, develop appropriate industry standards, ISs, to improve service delivery to ensure that quality products, services and processes are delivered.”It also promotes pension literacy in the country by enhancing pension awareness, building trust and improving customer satisfaction through transparent and structured compliant resolution and service delivery, handle complaints from internal and external stakeholders, develop and implement Service Charter for the Pension Industry, liaising with SERVICOM Office/Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC, on service delivery.

”The head of CPD explained that “the consumers in the Pension Industry are Retirement Savings Accounts holders (Contributors and Retirees) are the major consumers in the Pension Industry including Employers (Public and Private Sectors)Contributors and Retirees play a crucial role as stakeholders in the Pension industry.“As such, ensuring their satisfaction through effective and efficient service delivery and complaint resolution aligns perfectly with the Commission’s mandate to achieve excellence in service delivery.”

Complaints

According to him, the Commission had provided effective platforms to enable consumers to lodge their complaints for swift response the “complaints generally border on issues of service delivery/consumer dissatisfaction that affects consumers are Inquiries on the requirements of Pension Clearance Certificates; inquiries on the requirements for obtaining Employer Codes; non-remittance of monthly Pension Contributions by employers (Private Sector); non-payment/delays in the receipt of Accrued Pension Rights for retirees of Treasury Funded Ministries Department and Agencies, MDAs; requests for resolution of multiple PIN registration; delays in approval of transfers to Retiree Life Annuity, RLA; delay in approval of Programmed Withdrawal, Temporary Access 25 per cent; residential Mortgage, Voluntary Contributions, NSITF and Pre-Act; request for resolution of multiple PIN registration and delays in data-recapture; and RSA transfer related complaints.

”Handling ComplaintsChidi-Ebere said the “Commission has allocated dedicated staff to provide swift daily responses to complaints and inquiries received. The platforms are daily monitored to proactively ensure smooth response to the complaints/inquires received.”To address complaints / inquiries, the Commission “Records details of the complaint in the (Complaint Log Register); review the complainant to determine its nature and forward to appropriate channel to handle either within the Commission (Relevant Department) or Pension Administration Funds, PFAs, for resolution.

“The department gives instant response to the complainant on complaints/inquires that does not require further investigation, issue withholding replies to consumers upon receipt of complaints, prior to the commencement of investigation, escalate complaints to the relevant Departments within the Commission for immediate resolution.

“All complaints from consumers regarding applications made through the PFAs are promptly escalated to the PFAs, providing them with a specific timeframe to address and resolve the complaint. In case the issues remain unresolved, they are escalated within a specific timeframe to the relevant departments in the Commission, along with the feedback received from the PFA mentioned earlier.

“This proactive step aims to avoid any potential need to refer the issue back to the PFAs and therefore ensures a timely and effective resolution process. Once resolved, feedback is provided to complainants.”