Why we fight for decent work —Textile Union

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, has given insight into why Organised Labour has continued to fight for decent work, saying “Decent work itself sums up the aspiration of the people in their working lives.”

Speaking at the 31st Annual Nationwide Industrial Relations Seminar of National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees, NUCFRLANMPE, held at Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, President of NUTGTWN, John Adaji, among others, said “It involves opportunity for work that is productive and delivers a fair income, security in the workplace and social protection for all, better prospects for personal development and social integration.

“It also entails freedom for people to express their concerns, organize and participate in the decisions that affect their lives and equality of opportunity and treatment for all men and women. Productive employment and decent work are key elements to achieving a globalization and poverty reduction. It is also critical in the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Social Dialogue demands among others, strong, independent and representative workers’ and employers’ organization. It also demands respect for the fundamental rights of freedom of association and collective bargaining as enshrined in ILO Conventions 87 and 98.

“The fundamental objective of social dialogue is to promote national and industrial peace and Harmony. But there cannot be sustainable peace in any society without social justice.”