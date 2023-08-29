Why NCAA grounded our operations again – Max air

Says, operational safety remains vital

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s indigenous airline, Max Air, has disclosed major reason why the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, grounded its airline again.

This came even as the airline reinstated its commitment towards safe operation across the country.

It would be recalled that the airline was suspended last month by the NCAA following the discovery of huge volume of water in one of its aircraft tank.

After the NCAA certified the airline to resume operation, it was further grounded.

But the airline in response to the development stated that it was an isolated case which the airline quickly noticed and decided to ground itself before the NCAA waded in.

The airline explained that the second grounding was to enable them close other gaps identified in the operation.

According to an Executive Director of the airline, Shehu Wada, NCAA as a responsive and responsible regulatory authority has remained thorough in its regulation of airlines in order to sustain the safety rating of the airline’s industry in Nigeria internationally.

“The NCAA has certified us and the NCAA would not want anything that would drag it in the mud in the discharge of its operation.

“When we noticed something was wrong, we were the first to announce we were suspending our operation before NCAA waded in and the NCAA came and it was thorough with their findings.

“When the NCAA noticed something was wrong again, they still grounded us until they verified everything.

“The founder of Max air, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, is a renowned and astute businessman, will not be discouraged in his patriotism and commitment to contributing to the development of Nigeria through his investments in various sectors of Nigeria which has earned him recognisation beyond the shores of the country.”

He also stated that the airline sell is safety and pride itself by its sincerity and commitment to safe and secure operation which they have guarded jealously from the beginning of our operation.

He noted that the airline would remain focused on delivering safe and efficient flight services to Nigerians despite attempt by some individuals and those he called fifth columnists to drag the airline back.

“We have absolute confidence and belief in the NCAA over the recent audit of the airline, saying the regulatory authority had done a very thorough job.

“We will not allow anybody to drag us back. Our audit is open. We may not be perfect but safety is what we sell.

“We have been in operation over the last one decade without a single accident and that is because we continue to prioritise safety in what we do. We don’t joke with the safety of our passengers and crew,” he added.