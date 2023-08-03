Why I will never share secret with my mum again – Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has said she will not share secrets with her mum any longer.

The singer revealed that prior to her performance at the King Charles III coronation, she had told her mum about the invite, asking her not to tell anyone.

Her mom, however, betrayed the trust and went ahead to tell her brother barely 20 minutes later.

The ‘Coroba’ crooner made this known in an interview with MTV UK.

She said, “When I got the call about performing at the King’s coronation, I didn’t tell a lot of people at first. But eventually, I told my mum and as always I was like, Mum, please don’t tell anyone. Then literally 20 minutes later, my brother is calling me, he was like, ‘Oh my gush!’ And I’m like, mum, wow! So, I’m not telling my mum anything again.

Tiwa Savage said she didn’t realise initially how big a deal it was to perform at the King’s coronation.

“Initially, I didn’t realize how big a deal it [performing at the King’s coronation] was. And I also didn’t know who else was going to be performing either. So, I didn’t know I was going to be the only one representing the Commonwealth. So, when I started getting that information, I was like, ‘Wow! No pressure.’ It was great though.

“Like I said, to represent the Commonwealth, and just looking back at the performance. It was iconic. It was such a great experience for me.”