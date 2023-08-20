Why I trashed Ilebaye’s clothes — Ike explains

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ike Onyema has opened up on why he trashed Ilebaye’s clothes on the floor.

Ike made his reasons known on Saturday during a conversation with fellow housemates, Alex Unusual and Angel Smith.

According to Ike, he took such action because of what Ilebaye had done to Seyi in the locker room.

Ike explained: “When I saw what happened to Seyi. Seyi is my brother in real life. Ilebaye was going hard and putting her hands in Seyi’s locker.”

Speaking further, Ike expressed regret for his behaviour.

Ike made the confession after Big Brother punished him for goading to provoke Ilebaye into getting disqualified from the ongoing all-stars edition of the BBNaija show.