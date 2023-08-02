Why I gave trader, son 2m naira – D’banj

By Ayo Onikoyi

It was joyful moment laced with appreciation from family and friends of trader woman who appeared in a video where she was asked what she would do with $1.

The elated woman in company with his son couldn’t hide their excitement as they were received by Nigerian music star, D’banj.

Music legend, D’banj on Wednesday met the woman who had gone viral in a video on Instagram where she was asked what she would do with 1$.

The video was shared by Music Executive and founder of DAW Empire, Dami Adenuga on his Twitter page and caught the attention of Kokomaster as he requested audience with the woman.

The famous singer met with the woman on Wednesday and gifted her and her son who accompanied her two million naira.

D’banj while announcing the reward said giving to the people, especially needy is the hallmark of humanity and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the gifts they received.