Why employers, labour war over preventable industrial issues — FMLE, MINILS

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The issue of the knowledge gap in Labour Administration in Nigeria has become worrisome to stakeholders in recent times.



Increasingly, employers, whether public or private and organised labour war over avoidable and in fact, preventable industrial issues that most times lead to industrial unrest.

Often times these preventable problems at workplaces snowball into disputes, conflicts or industrial actions that end up causing huge and unimaginable socio-economic consequences for not only the direct employers and employees, but to the larger society. In the renewed efforts at arresting this disturbing menace, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, FMLE, as well as the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS, are currently holding a five-day training workshop for the management and staff of the National Assembly, NASS.

The workshop is tagged: A Collaborative Workshop on Building Harmonious Labour-Management Relationship on a Contemporary Legislative Institution”.



The programme which started Monday, July 31, will end tomorrow (Friday, August 5).



Speaking to Vanguard, the Director-General of MINILS, Mr. Issa Aremu, among others said: “We are here to build the capacity for the staff of the NASS as well as the management on how to promote harmonious relationship with NASS.

“The over 200 staff and management of NASS will brainstorm on work ethics, occupational safety, awareness of labour laws and procedures for avoiding disputes in the world of work.

“By conducting this programme, we are enlightening the workers to know their rights. By the time they are through with the programme, there will be better understanding and relationship with management of the NASS so that there will be seamless legislative process without disruption.”

Aremu who is a former Vice-President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, General Secretary of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, praised the management of NASS for commiting resources for the capacity building.

On her part, Permanent Secretary, FMLE, Daju Kachollom, represented by the Zonal Director, South-West, of the Ministry, Mrs Mienye Badejo, said: “The ministry is very excited about this innovation and we are happy with the institute which incidentally happens to be our agency.

“This shows you the push of ministry that the agency has towards bridging the gap and letting the relevant sectors in Nigeria especially the NASS on labour administration and how to foster a kind of relationship that is going to make administration of labour along all strata to be very effective, harmonious and progressive because we want a progressive, decent and safe industrial relations and labour relations with Nigerian workers and Nigerians as a whole.

“Understanding and bridging this knowledge gap is very necessary that Nigerians get education on what labour administration is and to know that labour administration is about protecting the people. It is not about quarrels or fights. It is about talking together to make things right in a decent and proper way.

“Discussing labour administration should start with labour administration education. It is easy to say civil servants are useless or labour is this. But if they understand the position of labour, the position of the act constituting labour relations, industrial relations, safety and social security; the minute they understand, across all strata; unions and employers understand and see how it works for everyone, everything will be fine.

“This is the starting point and that is what is happening, especially with the evolving trends in the world of work. You can hardly talk about something when you do not know about it. If you have that education, if you have the knowledge, and everybody begins to feel comfortable, you can build trust. Once people start trusting you, they will listen to you, they will begin to offer you minds that are open and you can have the right kind of conversation. You know me, I know you and then we put everything on the table and it gains shape. That is what industrial harmony is about and it is very critical.”