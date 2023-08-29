Why CAF refused Finidi, assistant to sit on bench in both matches — CAF Security Head

CAF Head of Safety and Security, Dr Christian Emeruwa, has explained why CAF did not allow Enyimba’s head coach Finidi George and his Assistant coach Olariwaju Yema to sit on the club’s bench in both legs of their CAF Champions League first round preliminary encounter against Al-Ahly Benghazi of Libya.

The People’s Elephant crashed out of the competition 4-3 on aggregate to Libya’s Al-Ahly Benghazi without their two coaches on the sidelines. Emeruwa, who’s also a FIFA Security Officer, explained that Finidi

and his Assistant do not have the required licences to sit on the bench in both fixtures despite both coaches possessing a UEFA A and UEFA C licences respectively.

“CAF intention is to raise the standard of coaching education in Africa, this is why to be on the bench for CL you either have a CAF A License or UEFA Pro license. Or other sister Confederation Pro licence while the assistants are to have a minimum of CAF B which unfortunately Finidi and his assistants do not have in this case.”

“CAF accepts anyone with a CAF A and UEFA Pro, AFC Pro or any Confederation Pro licence to serve as Head Coach for CL and assistants must have minimum of CAF B. This rule applies to all across the continent and it’s not new.” Emeruwa explained.