What inspired my song ‘Another Miracle’ — Ada Ehi

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular gospel singer Ada Ogochukwu Ehi better known by her stage name, Ada Ehi, has revealed the source of inspiration of her new song,“Another Miracle,” saying she got it through meditations of her heart.

The award-winning songwriter and mother of two, said the song is an affirmation of faith and a response to life’s questions.



According to her, “What inspired the song was the thoughts and meditations of my heart. These are the things I constantly think about and respond with in my everyday life and that’s what inspired the song. It is a statement of my faith to life’s questions and difficult situations.”

On how long it took her to come up with the song, she explained, “It was not a quick studio writing session. Dena Mwana had come for RockFest 2022 and she stayed back because we knew we wanted to work on a song together and create something that represented both our cultures.

“So, we headed to the studio, I called the producer, Preach Zagi, who happens to also be my guitarist and we played around with the beat and got the melody. It was like a praise break session, although we didn’t have the lyrics yet.

“So, after she left, I started working on the lyrics based on the everyday meditations of my heart and spirit”. She said she was grateful to God for the opportunity to work with Dena on the song as she looked forward to collaborating with her on more songs.