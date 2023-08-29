We need everyone’s support to restore Abia’s glory – Alex Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said his government needs the collective support of the people to restore the state’s lost glory.

Otti spoke at the event marking the 32nd Abia Day celebration at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, the state’s capital.

The governor also launched the Abia State Orientation Agency, ABSOA, and appointed Mr. Dike Nwankwo as the pioneer director-general.

The governor said the “good old days” of the state were “ruined” by past administrations, adding that Abia has now “started moving”.

“Abia is a great state, rich in mineral and human resources.

“There is hardly any community within the state that does not hold a lot of promise that if fully harnessed will guarantee great economic outcomes for our people.

“From best-in-class agricultural commodities to mineral deposits, cultural artefacts and stories worth listening to, our land became the centre of optimism and offered a glimpse of the future that awaited a renascent Igbo nation.

“Unfortunately, successive governments ruined the good old days and brought despair to the land.

“Because no one took responsibility, things began to deteriorate. Our schools became breeding grounds for the things we least desire to see in our children.

“Impunity became the order of the day and in no time, role models disappeared and everyone did just what suited them.

“But I tell you today, this is a new Abia of our collective dreams.

“We are only a few days to our 100 days in office and you can see for yourselves that Abia has started moving. Together, we shall get to our destination. All I need is your individual support.”

Below are more pictures from the event: