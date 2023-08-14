We have trust in judiciary – Abure, LP Nat’l Chairman

Abure

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Ahead of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, the Labour Party, LP, National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, has restated the party’s faith in the judiciary to deliver the right judgment.

He stated this on Sunday in Lagos at the inauguration of the Local Government Areas, LGAs, Caretaker Committees, and the unveiling of the LP’s 2023 flagship projects.

Abure commended Lagosians for shunning tribalism for a new Nigeria by voting massively for the party during the last general elections in the state.

The LP chairman accused the All Progressive Congress, APC, of stealing mandate freely given to his party by Nigerians but didn’t have an idea on how to govern.

He said: “APC has murdered sleep, they will sleep no more until they return the mandate they stole from us. They stole our mandate but they don’t know what to do with it. They don’t have an idea how to govern, that is why they are inflicting hardship on Nigerians.

“Only Peter Obi and the LP have the solutions to the numerous challenges the ruling party has plunged the country into. We are ready to provide leadership and we will show Nigerians that we can provide a better alternative. The journey for a new Nigeria has just started, and we trust the judiciary to do the right thing”

While appealing the aggrieved members to shield their swords and work with the state executive in the interest of the party, Abure noted that the LP’s participation in the last general elections changed the political landscape of the country.

Earlier, the party’s chairman in Lagos, Pastor Dayo Ekong, charged the newly inaugurated LGA and ward executives to see their oath taking as a solemn pledge to uplift the party and serve the people.

Ekong urged them to strive for excellence in their efforts and commitment to bring the needed change. According to her, everybody would benefit from the new Nigeria that would soon be birthed by the Labour Party.

She stressed the need and importance of collaboration, adding that it is by working together that they would achieve the party’s set objective.