We are underdogs, says Super Falcons forward Onumonu ahead of England clash

By Ayobami Okerinde

Super Falcons forward Ifeoma Onumonu said Nigeria might be the underdog ahead of Monday’s round of 16 clash against England.

Speaking on The Super Falcons Show, Onumonu noted that rankings and previous performances give England an edge [on paper].

She stated, “In this round-of-16 game, it will be surprising if they treat us as the underdogs. Based on the rankings and past performances, it’s inevitable that we would be considered the underdogs.”

She, however, noted that the recent performances of the Super Falcons also give her side a chance.

The Super Falcon forward said, “At the same time, I think with the recent successes, it will be a mistake for England to take us lightly, and I think they know that.

“I think when you look at our [Nigeria] recent performances, anyone who takes anyone lightly will be a mistake.

“There are no easy games in this World Cup, a lot of teams are really good. You have Brazil, who didn’t make it to the next round; you have Germany, who are ranked number two in the world; and then Canada, who didn’t make it because of us [Nigeria].

“I don’t think anyone is taking us lightly, and if they do, they are going to be in for a surprise because we are a good team,” she said.