We aim to disrupt slow pace edu-system with technology – Expert, Pascal Kanik

From left: Paschal Kanik, Schoolap; Dave Lanre-Mesan, FirstFounder Incorp.

By Chris Onuoha

An emerging technology base firm, Schoolap has partnered with FirstFounders Incorporated to proffer an innovative intervention on the education system in the African states.

The partnership which sees the two tech firms deploy edtech technology to help school in Africa improve in their standard of academic learning to meet up the evolving global educational system.

At a recent event to formalize the deal the Head, Schoolap, Paschal Kanik noted that it became imperative to bring the edtech technology in Nigeria, to upscale the digital skill acquisition in the country school system, so as to measure up with the world standard.

“When most people hear about edtech startups, the first thing that comes to mind is digital skill acquisition, but this time, we are talking about academics,” said Schoolap boss, Pascal Kanik.

He noted that Francophone Africa has been experiencing great improvements in the education sector that was made possible by Edtech companies like Schoolap that has been leading the change.

According to Kanik, Edtech startups such as Schoolap aim to solve problems in the education sector with technology. They were pivotal in disrupting the often anemic educational system in nations around the world, especially in developing countries.

“The success of Schoolap can be seen in how much impact they have had across Francophone Africa. Through the support of the government and strategic partnerships with banks and telecom companies like First Bank of Nigeria and Airtel, Schoolap now has over 20,000 free educational content on their digital platform. With this content, Schoolap has reached over 6,000 schools, 105,000 teachers, and impacted the lives of 1.9 million students all over the region.

“It is with great excitement that we announce our plans to replicate this successful re-engineering of the learning system in Nigeria as Schoolap has been adopted into the Nigerian market through one of the biggest venture studios in the country, FirstFounders Incorporated,” says Kanik.

He disclosed that Schoolap’s first launch has achieved some amazing feats, including recording an impressive $2 million in annual revenue, winning the $50,000 seedstars award prize for the best online educational platform in 2019 alongside other awards, and raising $500,000 in seed funding from the international Eutelsat Group.

Kanik said, “This partnership is coming to Nigeria at the best possible time as the mass failure recorded in this year’s West African Examination Council WAEC) shows the need for quick actions in our academic sector, especially for the students.

“With this partnership between FirstFounders and Schoolap, the goal is to provide Nigerian students with exhaustive academic content according to the approved syllabus which they can access for free.

“This content will come loaded on a dedicated solar-powered tablet for learning purposes, thereby eliminating the limitation of electricity and data bundles. These tablets will be distributed through schools to both teachers and students to achieve a robust learning system that can only birth a new era of academic success in Nigeria and subsequently, Africa as a whole,” he said.