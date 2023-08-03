Want to speak better English? Try out these …

By Ruth Oji

Hello dear reader,

IT is almost a year of consistency on this column. So, let’s give up for us all! Well done, and kudos to you for always showing up. I thought, therefore, to share a few tips that can help us improve our speaking since for the past weeks we have concentrated largely on writing tips.

It doesn’t matter what language you are trying to learn, but since the case here is the English language, we will focus on what can help you. One major point is the need to relax when you are learning the language. Panicking or feeling excessively worried will not yield any positive results for you. You want your brain to communicate the right message and help you learn effectively. Very closely related to this is the thing of confidence.

Even though you may not have a high level of proficiency in the language, you need to sound confident because a lack of language does not equal a lack of intelligence. We are all proficient in our mother tongues, to a large extent. Thus, learning a new language and making some mistakes when speaking it isn’t tantamount to unintelligence. Keep that in mind and do not become discouraged. Always remember why you want to become a better user of the language.

When you use the English language, you need to be certain of whom your audience is. That is, whom would you be speaking the language with, and for what purpose would you be using it? That realisation can help you be specific in your learning and use of the language. You do not have to outdo yourself to impress anyone. Focus on the reason for your language learning. Sometimes, all that’s needed is to get basic information across to someone else.

I am not assuming that all readers of this column are highly educated users of the English language. While some may be, others may not; therefore, we can accommodate other level users of the language. Remember, it is important to make consistent efforts to build your vocabulary by learning regularly and exposing yourself to other users of the language. Some people may encourage you because they can be patient with you as you make the mistakes that help you learn, while others may not.

By being hardworking in developing yourself, others may be pleased to support you. You could also look for individuals who may naturally be more interested in keeping up a conversation with you and correcting you when you go wrong. If reading is challenging for you, you could ask someone to listen to you when you read and point out to you the areas needing adjustments. The same goes for when you speak.

As you do these, endeavour not to strive for perfection. You learn a lot from making a lot of mistakes because they help you grow. Endeavour also to practise while you speak. You can practise by recording yourself speaking and listening to it repeatedly. That can help you spot areas for improvement. Speak in front of a mirror and see how your body movements accentuate your speaking. But you cannot do it alone.

Look out for professional speakers and users of the language. Follow their pages and learn from their use of the language. Compare your progress to what you see them doing and constantly raise the bar for yourself. You’re not in competition with anyone but yourself. So, be the push for yourself. Your being adventurous with the language can help you greatly. While paying attention to the nuances of the language and how you’re using them, be open to engaging with others so you can make use of the language adequately. That way you build your vocabulary.

Yet another sure way to build your vocabulary is to read a lot. It could be a novel, a book, a magazine, or any wholesome readable material. And as you read, be open to writing. Why is that important? When you write a word that’s new to you as you read, it motivates you to look up the meaning afterwards. Then use the word to create a new sentence. Take it further by learning other forms of the word, such as its synonyms. Then again, check if there are verb, adjective, and adverb forms of the word. Take as an example, the word ‘fashion’. That is a noun. The adjective could be ‘fashionable’ – as in ‘the fashionable lady’. You may also want to study the root of words, but that may be a bit cumbersome.

If you can develop the patience to check out the root of words, then that is fine. One related thing you can do is to listen to people when they speak and write down the words they speak which you do not know.

A good dictionary could do you a great deal of good in learning word meanings. Try using the Oxford dictionary to get words in British English, but if you are interested in American English, try using Merriam Webster dictionary. They’re available online and can be useful on the go as you find words you need to check out. Another way to help you increase your vocabulary is to use cards.

You can get a stack of cards you can take along with you as you move around. You can write words that are new to you on one part of the card. On the other part, you can write the meanings or sentences using the words. You can also have them in several tagged packs; for example, you have those you know – put them in one pack. You know you don’t have to often refer to them because they’re quite familiar to you. For the second pack, they could be tagged ‘almost sure’.

You may refer to them sometimes. But the last pack is the one that’s most important to go out with – tag them ‘don’t know’. These are the ones to refer to most frequently. Keep practising with them as you use them in real life situations.

Remember to always check the meaning of the words and look for synonyms – other words that share similar meanings or functions with the new words. That is a way to increase your vocabulary. Will you be willing to try out these tips to help you improve your English language? If you do, you will be the better for it!

•Dr. Oji is a Senior Lecturer of English at the Institute of Humanities, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos