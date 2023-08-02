Video: Marcelo in tears after stomping opponent’s leg in horror injury

Real Madrid legend Marcelo left the pitch in tears on Tuesday evening after accidentally stomping on an opponent’s leg in the Copa Libertadores.

The Fluminense defender unintentionally stepped on Argentinos Juniors defender Luciano Sanchez after dribbling him.

Sanchez’s leg was visibly broken instantly, and a distraught Marcelo left the game in tears.

After the game, the Brazilian said on social media: “Today, I had to experience a very difficult moment on the pitch. I have inadvertently injured a colleague. I want to wish you the best possible recovery Luciano Sanchez. I send you all the strength in the world!”