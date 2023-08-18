A couple of Lagos residents came to the rescue of the owner of House of Phareedah Bodycare and Spa, Mrs Farida Sobowale, as in an attempted suicide mission of jumping into a lagoon on Thursday.

Sobowale, a popular Lagos socialite, reportedly parked her Lexus SUV at the extension of the Third Mainland Bridge and attempted to dive into the lagoon, before kind Lagosians alighted from the vehicles to prevent her.

Video: Lagos residents prevent popular socialite, Farida Sobowale from jumping into lagoon



According to a viral video seen by Vanguard, the beautician and entrepreneur, who wore black attire, sobbed profusely as she was held by some individuals who restrained her from jumping into the lagoon.

Unfounded reports revealed that Sobowale’s marriage crashed a few days ago, which might have led to the suicide attempt, despite having an expensive wedding about two months ago.

Her husband, Demola had reportedly moved out of their home.