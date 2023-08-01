Video: Chimamanda joins Peter Obi at Presidential Tribunal

•Chimamanda Adichie
Award-winning author, Chimamanda Adichie attended the proceedings of Presidential Election Petition Court alongside the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed on Tuesday in Abuja.
The Tribunal is set to resume hearing in the adoption of written address by the Labour Party and Obi.
Obi and Baba-Ahmed are challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 poll as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
