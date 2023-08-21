VIDEO: Asake makes grand entrance in helicopter at London O2 Arena show

Nigerian music star, Ahmed Ololade popularly known as Asake, on Sunday, made an epic entrance in a helicopter during his London show held at the O2 Arena.

The ‘Mr Money’ crooner arrived the stage in a helicopter amid enthusiastic cheers from fans.

During the show, Asake performed a medley of songs from his debut album, ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’ and latest album project, ‘Work Of Art.’

VIDEO: Singer Asake makes grand entrance at London O2 Arena show



Nigerian music star, Ahmed Ololade popularly known as Asake on Sunday made an epic entrance at his London show.



The Mr Money crooner arrived the stage in a helicopter amid enthusiastic cheers from fans.



Also… pic.twitter.com/BqpXMbU9ht — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 21, 2023

Also performing at the show were ace Nigerian music stars like Olamide, Fireboy DML, among others.

Asake now joins Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy on the list of Nigerian artistes that have sold out the O2 Arena.