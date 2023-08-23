Uzodinma, Sanwo-Olu, others to be honoured as CLIMA AFRICA unveils nominees list

By Ayo Onikoyi

The list of Honourees/Nominees for the 2023 CLIMA AFRICA Awards has been released.

Organizers of the award, CLIMA POSITIVE IMPACT MAGAZINES Limitd , released the list of nominations on Friday, July 7, 2023.

According to the CEO and President of the Award Academy, Mr Uwak Mike, the 2023 edition has 18 honorary categories, 19 nominations, 4 Merit Awards for gospel music Impact makers.

The event is slated for Monday, October 2, 2023 at Lagos Country Club, 2 Joel Ogunnaike Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos while voting for nomination categories began from August 20th to September 20th , 2023 through the official website of the organization.

The list of Honourees are as follow:

AFRICA LIVING LEGEND AWARD

Chief Commander Obey MFR

AFRICA CHRISTIAN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Bishop Dr. Sunday N. Onuoha –President Vision AFRICA International

AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT MAN OF THE YEAR

His Excellency Babajide Sanwo Olu, the

Executive Governor of Lagos State.

AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT MAN OF THE YEAR

His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodinma- the Executive Governor of Imo State.

AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Dr. Siju Iluyomade –President, Arise Women Nigeria

AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT MEDIA AWARD

Dr. David Phume – CEO, Zallywood Network, South Africa

AFRICA OUTSTANDING PASTOR OF THE YEAR

Pastor Bolaji Idowu – Harvesters International Christian Center.

AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT MAKERS AWARD

Mr Philip Ambrose Klinogo – CEO, Pan African Art Society, Ghana

AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT PASTOR AWARD

Pastor Yemi Davids- Global Impact International Churches

AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT ENTERPRENEUR AWARD

Mrs. Grace Ofure -CEO Lifecard International Investment Ltd, Lagos.

AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Utuenikang Akparawa Uko Ime Ufford JP –Italy

AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT ADVOCACY AWARD

Barr. (Mrs) Ebele Iyiegbu –CEO KIEK FOUNDATION

AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT CREATIVITY AWARD

Ogee Onazi ,- Director North- DAAR Communications PLC. (Award for Gospel Promotions in Broadcast)

AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

Mrs. Janet Otieno – Gospel Music Artist/Actress, Kenya

AFRICA OUTSTANDING WOMEN IN MINISTRY AWARD

Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin –Associate Pastor, House on the Rock, Lagos.

AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT WOMEN AWARD

Evangelist Yugbovwre – Trustee: Great Life Changers Foundation.

CLIMA AFRICA HALL OF FAME (INDUCTION)

Mrs Kate Ekwelibe –CEO –Paks Company Limited.

CLIMA AFRICA HALL OF FAME (INDUCTION)

Ayanda Ncwane – Actress/ Tv Presenter (South Africa).

NOMINATIONS

AFRICA GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Mercy Chinwo -Nigeria

Mr M& Revelations -Nigeria

Nathaniel Bassey- Nigeria

Moses Bliss -Nigeria

Everton Mlalazi – Zimbabwe

Piesie Esther –Ghana

Winnie Mashaba –South Africa

Janet Otieno -Kenya

AFRICA BEST MALE GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Moses Bliss -Nigeria

Nathaniel Bassey -Nigeria

Testimony Jaga -Nigeria

Joe Mettle -Ghana

Peterson Okopi-Nigeria

Everton Mlalazi –Zimbabwe

Dunsin Oyekan-Nigeria

AFRICA BEST FEMALE GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Mercy Chinwo -Nigeria

Piesie Esther- Ghana

Judikay- Nigeria

Sunmisola Agbebi -Nigeria

Enkay Ogboruche -Nigeria

Yadah -Nigeria

Victoria Orenze –Nigeria

AFRICA GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR IN DIASPORA

Tracy Tolota – Nigerian -USA

Saraphina –Nigerian –UK

Stellariverz –Canada

Calledout Music –UK

Efe Lucky –USA

Victoria Pittman Keller –USA

Lilian Dinma -Norway

AFRICA GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Miracle No dey Tire Jesus –Moses Bliss

Wonder –Mercy Chiwo

Victory Dance –Peterson Okopi

Pray –Ebuka Songs

Tobechukwu –Nathaniel Bassey

Oil on my head –Eben

I got Backing – Victoria Orenze

OUTSTANDING MUSIC MINISTER OF THE YEAR (STAGE)

Yetunde Are –Nigeria

Chinyere Udoma –Nigeria

Sensational Bamidele – Nigeria

Bishop Empraiz -Nigeria

Bukola Bekes –Nigeria

Bidemi Olaoba-Nigeria

AFRICA BEST GOSPEL INDIGENOUS SONG OF THE YEAR

Betusile – Ngena Noah –South Africa

Eze Muo – Chinyere Udoma –Nigeria

Omo Baba –Spirit of Prophecy –Nigeria

Mimo Loluwa Oba Ara –Tope Alabi

Watimagbo –Elijah Daniel –Nigeria

Bola –Sunmisola Agbebi

AFRICA GOSPEL BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Tobechukwu : Nathaniel Bassey Ft. Mercy Chinwo

Jehovah Meliwo :Judikay Ft 121 selah

Your Glory –Nene Olajide ft Paul Eneche

Ebenezer: Nathaniel Bassey Ft. Victoria Orenze

Good Father; Chris Morgan ft Mercy Chinwo

My Destiny –Banky W ft. Lagos Community Gospel Choir

AFRICA BEST GOSPEL MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

This can only be God, -Jimmy D Psalmist ft. Moses Bliss

Wonder by Mercy Chinwo

Come and See –Joe Praiz ft Mercy Chinwo

Ayaya –Chris Morgan ft. Moses Bliss

Onye Nwere Jesus –Yadah

Aka Ngozi –Esther Oji

Awieye Pa –Empress Gifty

AFRICA GOSPEL MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Wonder –Mercy Chinwo

Victory Dance –Peterson Okopi

Hallelujah Live –Nathaniel Basey

More Than Music –Moses Bliss

The Birth of Revival-Dunsin Oyekan

Truth in the sounds –Victoria Orenze

The Assignment –Joe Praiz

AFRICA BEST CHOIR/CREW OF THE YEAR

Jehovah Shalom Acapella – Uganda

Spirit of Prophecy -Nigeria

Xplicit Crew -Nigeria

121 Selah –Nigeria

Harmonious Chorale –Ghana

The Logic Sound (The Logic Church) Nigeria

AFRICA RISING STAR AWARD

Teddy O T – Ghana

Esther Oji -Nigeria

Nene Olajide -Nigeria

Ebuka Songs -Nigeria

Dr. Ugonma-Nigeria

Elijah Daniel –Nigeria

Prosper Germoh -Cameroon

MOST PROMISING ARISTE OF THE YEAR

Deborah Enenche-Nigeria

Ugee Royalty- Nigeria

Tsusie Ntsetho –South Africa

Progress Chukwuyem- Nigeria

Shadrack Kwame Tronu-Ghana

Keastrings

DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

Liatu Aweh =Nigeria

Doris Joseph-Nigeria

Austine De Bull –Nigeria

Destiny Enenche

AFRICA BEST INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Immabeatz

Beejay Sax

Topsticks

Dj Ernesty

Oredolapo Otedola

Bidemi Treasure

AFRICA GOSPEL MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

King Baseda

Sunny Pee

Niyi P

Dammy Israel

Iriemi Ebenezer

Minstrel K.I

AFRICA GOSPEL SUPPORTIVE TV STATION OF THE YEAR

Superscreen TV

Dove TV

AIT

ADOM TV

SILVERBIRD TV

Channels

AFRICA GOSPEL SUPPORTIVE RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

Raypower FM

Vision Africa Radio

Cool FM

Wazobia

Mainland FM

AFRICA GOSPEL ONLINE BLOG OF THE YEAR

The Urim and Thummim

Buskashub.com

Xclusive Gospel

Gospel Hotspot

Christian Vibes

Church Gist

Believers Companion

Best Dressed Male Award

Best Dressed Female Award

CLIMA AFRICA MUSIC MERIT AWARDS (Recognition)

1.Joseph Briggs –Africa Gospel Music Promoter of the year

2. Mr Tee –Africa Positive Impact Music Award

3. Sadick Assah –Africa Gospel Music Promoter of the year