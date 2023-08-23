Uzodinma, Sanwo-Olu, others to be honoured as CLIMA AFRICA unveils nominees list

By Ayo Onikoyi
The list of Honourees/Nominees for the 2023 CLIMA AFRICA Awards has been released.
Organizers of the award, CLIMA POSITIVE IMPACT MAGAZINES Limitd , released the list of nominations on Friday, July 7, 2023.
According to the CEO and President of the Award Academy, Mr Uwak Mike, the 2023 edition has 18 honorary categories, 19 nominations, 4 Merit Awards for gospel music Impact makers.
The event is slated for Monday, October 2, 2023 at Lagos Country Club, 2 Joel Ogunnaike Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos while voting for nomination categories began from August 20th to September 20th , 2023 through the official website of the organization.
The list of Honourees are as follow:
AFRICA LIVING LEGEND AWARD
Chief Commander Obey MFR
AFRICA CHRISTIAN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Bishop Dr. Sunday N. Onuoha –President Vision AFRICA International
AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT MAN OF THE YEAR
His Excellency Babajide Sanwo Olu, the
Executive Governor of Lagos State.
AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT MAN OF THE YEAR
His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodinma- the Executive Governor of Imo State.
AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT WOMAN OF THE YEAR
Dr. Siju Iluyomade –President, Arise Women Nigeria
AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT MEDIA AWARD
Dr. David Phume – CEO, Zallywood Network, South Africa
AFRICA OUTSTANDING PASTOR OF THE YEAR
Pastor Bolaji Idowu – Harvesters International Christian Center.
AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT MAKERS AWARD
Mr Philip Ambrose Klinogo – CEO, Pan African Art Society, Ghana
AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT PASTOR AWARD
Pastor Yemi Davids- Global Impact International Churches
AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT ENTERPRENEUR AWARD
Mrs. Grace Ofure -CEO Lifecard International Investment Ltd, Lagos.
AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT HUMANITARIAN AWARD
Utuenikang Akparawa Uko Ime Ufford JP –Italy
AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT ADVOCACY AWARD
Barr. (Mrs) Ebele Iyiegbu –CEO KIEK FOUNDATION
AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT CREATIVITY AWARD
Ogee Onazi ,- Director North- DAAR Communications PLC. (Award for Gospel Promotions in Broadcast)
AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT ENTERTAINMENT AWARD
Mrs. Janet Otieno – Gospel Music Artist/Actress, Kenya
AFRICA OUTSTANDING WOMEN IN MINISTRY AWARD
Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin –Associate Pastor, House on the Rock, Lagos.
AFRICA POSITIVE IMPACT WOMEN AWARD
Evangelist Yugbovwre – Trustee: Great Life Changers Foundation.
CLIMA AFRICA HALL OF FAME (INDUCTION)
Mrs Kate Ekwelibe –CEO –Paks Company Limited.
CLIMA AFRICA HALL OF FAME (INDUCTION)
Ayanda Ncwane – Actress/ Tv Presenter (South Africa).
NOMINATIONS
AFRICA GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Mercy Chinwo -Nigeria
Mr M& Revelations -Nigeria
Nathaniel Bassey- Nigeria
Moses Bliss -Nigeria
Everton Mlalazi – Zimbabwe
Piesie Esther –Ghana
Winnie Mashaba –South Africa
Janet Otieno -Kenya
AFRICA BEST MALE GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Moses Bliss -Nigeria
Nathaniel Bassey -Nigeria
Testimony Jaga -Nigeria
Joe Mettle -Ghana
Peterson Okopi-Nigeria
Everton Mlalazi –Zimbabwe
Dunsin Oyekan-Nigeria
AFRICA BEST FEMALE GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Mercy Chinwo -Nigeria
Piesie Esther- Ghana
Judikay- Nigeria
Sunmisola Agbebi -Nigeria
Enkay Ogboruche -Nigeria
Yadah -Nigeria
Victoria Orenze –Nigeria
AFRICA GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR IN DIASPORA
Tracy Tolota – Nigerian -USA
Saraphina –Nigerian –UK
Stellariverz –Canada
Calledout Music –UK
Efe Lucky –USA
Victoria Pittman Keller –USA
Lilian Dinma -Norway
AFRICA GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
Miracle No dey Tire Jesus –Moses Bliss
Wonder –Mercy Chiwo
Victory Dance –Peterson Okopi
Pray –Ebuka Songs
Tobechukwu –Nathaniel Bassey
Oil on my head –Eben
I got Backing – Victoria Orenze
OUTSTANDING MUSIC MINISTER OF THE YEAR (STAGE)
Yetunde Are –Nigeria
Chinyere Udoma –Nigeria
Sensational Bamidele – Nigeria
Bishop Empraiz -Nigeria
Bukola Bekes –Nigeria
Bidemi Olaoba-Nigeria
AFRICA BEST GOSPEL INDIGENOUS SONG OF THE YEAR
Betusile – Ngena Noah –South Africa
Eze Muo – Chinyere Udoma –Nigeria
Omo Baba –Spirit of Prophecy –Nigeria
Mimo Loluwa Oba Ara –Tope Alabi
Watimagbo –Elijah Daniel –Nigeria
Bola –Sunmisola Agbebi
AFRICA GOSPEL BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Tobechukwu : Nathaniel Bassey Ft. Mercy Chinwo
Jehovah Meliwo :Judikay Ft 121 selah
Your Glory –Nene Olajide ft Paul Eneche
Ebenezer: Nathaniel Bassey Ft. Victoria Orenze
Good Father; Chris Morgan ft Mercy Chinwo
My Destiny –Banky W ft. Lagos Community Gospel Choir
AFRICA BEST GOSPEL MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
This can only be God, -Jimmy D Psalmist ft. Moses Bliss
Wonder by Mercy Chinwo
Come and See –Joe Praiz ft Mercy Chinwo
Ayaya –Chris Morgan ft. Moses Bliss
Onye Nwere Jesus –Yadah
Aka Ngozi –Esther Oji
Awieye Pa –Empress Gifty
AFRICA GOSPEL MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Wonder –Mercy Chinwo
Victory Dance –Peterson Okopi
Hallelujah Live –Nathaniel Basey
More Than Music –Moses Bliss
The Birth of Revival-Dunsin Oyekan
Truth in the sounds –Victoria Orenze
The Assignment –Joe Praiz
AFRICA BEST CHOIR/CREW OF THE YEAR
Jehovah Shalom Acapella – Uganda
Spirit of Prophecy -Nigeria
Xplicit Crew -Nigeria
121 Selah –Nigeria
Harmonious Chorale –Ghana
The Logic Sound (The Logic Church) Nigeria
AFRICA RISING STAR AWARD
Teddy O T – Ghana
Esther Oji -Nigeria
Nene Olajide -Nigeria
Ebuka Songs -Nigeria
Dr. Ugonma-Nigeria
Elijah Daniel –Nigeria
Prosper Germoh -Cameroon
MOST PROMISING ARISTE OF THE YEAR
Deborah Enenche-Nigeria
Ugee Royalty- Nigeria
Tsusie Ntsetho –South Africa
Progress Chukwuyem- Nigeria
Shadrack Kwame Tronu-Ghana
Keastrings
DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR
Liatu Aweh =Nigeria
Doris Joseph-Nigeria
Austine De Bull –Nigeria
Destiny Enenche
AFRICA BEST INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR
Immabeatz
Beejay Sax
Topsticks
Dj Ernesty
Oredolapo Otedola
Bidemi Treasure
AFRICA GOSPEL MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
King Baseda
Sunny Pee
Niyi P
Dammy Israel
Iriemi Ebenezer
Minstrel K.I
AFRICA GOSPEL SUPPORTIVE TV STATION OF THE YEAR
Superscreen TV
Dove TV
AIT
ADOM TV
SILVERBIRD TV
Channels
AFRICA GOSPEL SUPPORTIVE RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR
Raypower FM
Vision Africa Radio
Cool FM
Wazobia
Mainland FM
AFRICA GOSPEL ONLINE BLOG OF THE YEAR
The Urim and Thummim
Buskashub.com
Xclusive Gospel
Gospel Hotspot
Christian Vibes
Church Gist
Believers Companion
Best Dressed Male Award
Best Dressed Female Award
CLIMA AFRICA MUSIC MERIT AWARDS (Recognition)
1.Joseph Briggs –Africa Gospel Music Promoter of the year
2. Mr Tee –Africa Positive Impact Music Award
3. Sadick Assah –Africa Gospel Music Promoter of the year
