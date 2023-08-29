US Open: Mmoh marches into 2nd Round

Mmoh

Michael Mmoh has advanced to the second round of the last grand slam of the year, the US Open in Fluhsing Meadows.

Mmoh, son of Nigerian tennis legend, Tony Mmoh, moved into the next round of the US Open, after upsetting Russian Karen Khachanov in three sets 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

To win the match, Michael Mmoh served eight aces and had a first serve percentage of 59. Remarkably, Khachanov is ranked number 11 in the world while Mmoh is ranked 89 in the world.

Mmoh’s father, Tony Mmoh enjoyed tremendous sponsorship patronage from Chief Ben Ezeibe, a patron of the Nigeria Tennis Federation.