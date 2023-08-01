University is centre for creativity, not vocation – Uniosun VC

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Vice-Chancellor, Osun State University, Professor Clement Adebooye has disclosed that University is not a vocational centre to train people on the auto repair but a centre for creativity and idea incubation.

Speaking at the Institution’s 2023 Entrepreneurship and Innovative Training Programme for its Students across the six campuses on Monday, he said the training is aimed at making the students job creators after graduation.

He added that the University took the initiative in a bid to prepare its undergraduates for the challenges of a world ruled by technology and innovation, hence the emphasis placed on entrepreneurship study in the school.

“Universities are not vocational centers where you train people how to make things alone but to impact ideas in the students. So that when the students finish and want to venture into any business of their choice, they will have ideas of how to do things instead of been led astray by consultants, that is the essence of what we are doing.

“We are now in the era of artificial intelligence. What is coming is now era of myriad of technologies advancement that will be birthed by innovation. The world is going to era of entrepreneurship and innovation.

“The future of human race and development will come up as a result of innovation. This entrepreneurship programme is compulsory for all students, if they fail it, they won’t graduate. With the trainings, you can launch yourself to the competitive world and find higher ground for yourself.

“Our students who have gone through this programme have become very successful even while in school”, he added.

Earlier in her remark, the Director, Centre of Entrepreneurship Study, Dr Adepeju Adigun said each of the University campuses is adequately equipped with a vocation centre targeted at developing their talents in chosen area of vocation.