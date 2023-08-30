Unfavorable environment created by democracy in Africa is the cause of coup -Olajuigbe, Vanguard Analyst

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, while speaking to the host, Damilola Ogunsakin, Gbenro Olajuigbe who is a Vanguard Analyst said unfavorable environment created by democracy in Africa is the cause of coup

A dozen Gabonese soldiers appeared on television Wednesday announcing they were “putting an end to the current regime” and the cancellation of an election that, according to official results, President Ali Bongo Ondimba won.

While announcing the cancellation of the results one of the soldiers said “all the institutions of the republic” had been dissolved.