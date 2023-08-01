Ulasi meets Kanu in DSS custody

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has hosted prominent Igbo leader, Chief Dan Ulasi, to a lengthy meeting.

The meeting, which took place within the premises of the Department of State Serv ices (DSS) complex in Abuja, afforded the two the opportunity to share thoughts on the situation in the Southeast.

Speaking after his meeting with Kanu, Chief Ulasi said the detained agitator was hale, hearty, and full of life, though being held in seclusion was not the best for even an enemy.

According to Ulasi, Kanu made specific requests of the Igbo nation, which he said will be disclosed in due course.

According to Ulasi, the meeting was at the instance of Mazi Kanu, adding that “he sent for me and I went to see him. I went through the entire process, and we met. We had heart to heart discussion, and he passed some specific instructions about what is happening in the southeast,” he said.

Ulasi further said, “We spent almost an hour together. We had very serious and intense discussions affecting the course of this country and essentially the southeast.

“The details will come later but the most important thing is that we met for almost an hour.”