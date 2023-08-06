Treat Ijaws as integral part of Akwa Ibom, IYC tells Umo Eno

By Jimitota Onoyume

Ijaw Youths Council, IYC, has said it would resist attempt by any group to displace Ijaw from their ancestral land in eastern Obolo area, adding that the government of Akwa Ibom should treat Ijaws of the area as integral part of the state.

Spokesman of IYC, Mr Binebai Princewill in a statement made available to Vanguard in Warri after the national president of the body, Mr Jonathan Lokpobiri led the executives on a visit to His Royal Majesty, Etetor John, the paramount ruler of Eastern Obolo in Akwa Ibom , also urged the government of the state and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to evolve modalities to commence construction of Obolo road project .

“The Government of Akwa Ibom State in collaboration with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) should quickly activate plans to begin the construction of the Eastern Obolo road project that is now a death trap to the Ijaw people

“Akwa Ibom State Government should accord Ijaw of Akwa Ibom proper attention with particular regard to their development as citizens of Akwa Ibom State.

“Council is sounding it clear that the Ijaws in Akwa Ibom State are not strangers and as a people that are contributing politically and economically, the issue of their wellbeing should not be a problem to the Government. They should be treated fairly.

“An injustice to any Ijaw people anywhere is an injustice to all Ijaws everywhere in the world.

“The Ijaws in Eastern Obolo are endowed with God given natural resources, they are part of the economic backbone of the state and also contributing economically to the coffers of the country. “