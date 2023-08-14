Transfer: Super Eagles forward Onuachu set for Genk return

By Enitan Abdultawab

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu is set for a return to former club KRC Genk after a tough start to life at Southampton.

According to transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri,Genk are in talks with Southampton to bring Onuachu back to the club in a deal that will see Ghana’s Joseph Painstil move in the opposite direction.

The Nigerian international was sold to the English club during the last winter transfer window for a fee of £18 million.

The 29-year-old failed to register a single goal for Southampton as the club were relegated to the Championship at the end of the 22-23 EPL season.

Onuachu joined KRC Genk in 2019 and went on to score on 79 occasions before he departed in January 2023.

