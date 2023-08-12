Transfer: PSG sign Ousmane Demebele from Barcelona 

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of France forward Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona for £43.5 million.

The 26-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

“I’m delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain and can’t wait to play for my new club. I hope I can continue to grow here and make all the club’s fans proud.” Dembele said.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for a fee reportedly worth up to £135.5 million.

He played 185 times for Barcelona, scoring 40 goals and winning three La Liga titles.