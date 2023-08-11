Transfer: Liverpool agree £110m fee to sign Brighton midfielder Caicedo

Liverpool have agreed a £110 million fee with Brighton to sign midfielder Moises Caicedo.

According to football transfer expert David Orstein, Brighton held an ‘auction’ on Thursday night, with Liverpool the highest bidder.

Liverpool’s bid was more than Chelsea’s bid of about £100 million and Bayern Munich’s bid of £90 million.

The 21-year-old will discuss personal terms with Liverpool, with a medical planned for Friday.

Caicedo’s deal is a British-record transfer fee, more than the £106.8 million Chelsea paid to sign Enzo Fernadez in January.

He joined Brighton from Independiente del Valle on a four-and-a half-year deal for an undisclosed fee in 2021.