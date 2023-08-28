Transfer: Cucurella, Alonso on Man United’s list after Shaw’s injury

Enitan Abdultawab

Manchester United are reportedly in the market again to sign a left-back to replace injured Luke Shaw, who will be out for almost two months, with Cucurella and Alonso as options.

The Red Devils have had to resort to the services of right-back Diogo Dalot in that position pending the arrival of a natural left-back.

According to Marca, Manchester United are looking forward to snapping up the services of either Chelsea’s Marc Cucurrella or Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso before the close of the transfer window.

Marc Cucurella joined Chelsea for £62 million from Brighton last summer. The Spaniard has had limited game time, and he’s behind England’s Ben Chilwell, who is the club’s vice captain and first choice of manager Mauricio Pochetinno.

Barcelona left-back Marcos Alonso has failed to get a starting spot at the club, even with the departure of Jordi Alba. Barcelona coach Xavi currently prefers youngster Alejandro Balde to Alonso at the club.

Manchester United are set to make loan moves for both Spaniards, with Chelsea reportedly interested in loaning Cucurella if the Red Devils will cover his wages and pay a significant loan fee.

Also on the club’s list of Spanish options is Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Regulion.