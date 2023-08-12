Transfer: Brazil star Neymar set for Barcelona return

Brazil forward Neymar is set for a return to Barcelona after reports emerged that the player is not in PSG’s plans for the season.

The 31-year-old joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for €222 million, a world record deal.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG is in contact with Neymar’s camp for his departure this summer.

However, Barcelona’s financial situation could be a stumbling block for the deal.

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto told ESPN he has spoken to Neymar already, although what they discussed remains private.

“It excites me because he is a former teammate who is a friend, and I shared a lot of good things with him over many years.

“When he was in the side, they were some of the best years I’ve had in the Barca first team, we won everything.

“He’s a player who is different to the rest. I’m sure he would bring us a lot. But in the end it’s not me who decides. Those responsible for deciding whether he comes or not will decide what’s best for the club.

What we want is to have the best team possible.”

Neymar also has interest from the Saudi Pro League and the MLS, but the player is reportedly willing to go back to Barcelona.