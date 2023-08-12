Transfer: Bayern Munich complete signing of Kane from Tottenham

CREDIT: FC Bayern Munich

By Ayobami Okerinde

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth around €100 million.

The 30-year-old England forward put pen to paper on a 4-year deal that will run till 2027.

Kane’s transfer was completed after weeks of negotiation and could make his Bayern debut in Saturday’s German Super Cup game against RB Leipzig.

In a video he posted on X, formerly Twitter, Kane said he wanted a new challenge.

“So I felt like this was the time to leave, I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk.

“I think it’s important for the new manager and players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham back to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies.”

In a statement on the club’s website, Kane said he’s excited to ‘be a part of Bayern now.’

“I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career.

“This club is defined by its winning mentality – it feels very good to be here.”

Kane scored 213 goals in 320 games for Tottenham, winning three Golden Boots in the Premier League.