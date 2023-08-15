Transfer: Arsenal sign Spanish goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford

Arsenal have announced the signing of Spanish goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford.

The 27-year-old will join initially on loan for £3m with an option to make the move permanent next summer for £27m.

“I’m over the moon to be able to take this challenge in my career and make the step up,” Raya said in a statement.

“I’m really excited to get going and see how the season ends up. I spoke to the boss and he sent me the values of what Arsenal are about. The way that the club is going, it’s growing even more so it is a beautiful challenge to take and I couldn’t say no.”

A statement from the Gunners confirmed that Raya will wear the Number 22 jersey this season at the Emirates.

Raya moved to England from Spain at the age of 16, when he joined Blackburn Rovers as an academy player.

He joined Brentford in 2019 after 98 senior appearances for Blackburn, winning the EFL Championship Golden Glove in the 2019–20 season.

He earned a call-up to the Spanish national team in 2022 and was part of the squad that won the 2023 UEFA Nations League.