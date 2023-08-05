Tinubu’s taking right steps at solving Nigeria’s problems — World Bank

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The World Bank, on Friday, commended President Bola Tinubu’s initial steps in office, saying he was determined to do the right things and taking the right steps.

President of the World Bank, Ajay Bangs, who stated this after meeting the Nigerian President, also gave a commitment that the World Bank would be with Nigeria through the process.

Banga said President Tinubu was doing everything that Nigeria needed to survive and correct its current situation, adding that without this, Nigeria would constantly be in unsustainable deficits.

According to him, “Basically, we had a very constructive discussion, not just with the President, but also a number of his advisers and we talked about what was in his mind as priorities. I commended him for a lot of the things he’s doing early in his term, it is not easy; macro, fiscal reforms, and stability are very important. He’s very determined to do the right thing.

“I think you will find the World Bank supporting everything, not just financial aid, but also with knowledge and thinking around how to create the right regulatory policies and fiscal policies. So we had a very good discussion. It ended very well.

“The fact is, he’s doing things that Nigeria needs to be able to correct its situation. If you don’t correct the situation on fuel subsidy, you have a fiscal deficit that remains unsustainable. So he’s trying to do all the right things”, he said.