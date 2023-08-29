Tinubu’s ministers will beat imagination of Nigerians — UN Ambassador, Edoh

Tinubu

By Fortune Eromosele

The United Nations Habitat Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Raymond Edoh, has said President Bola Tinubu’s ministers would deliver beyond the imaginations of Nigerians urging them to be optimistic.

Edoh, who also doubles as the Life Member, International Chartered World Learned Society, ICWLS, USA, stated this in his congratulatory message to the Minister of Interior, Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education, Minister of Works, David Umahi, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali, and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

Edoh harped on the capacity of the ministers noting that going by precedence, the ministers have served the country in various capacities and their ability to deliver on their mandates wouldn’t be a challenge.

The message reads in part, “The meritorious appointments of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of Interior, Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education, Minister of Works, David Umahi, Nyesom Wike, FCT Minister, Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu as a significant step towards bringing about positive change in the country. These individuals, with their expertise and qualifications, will make a difference in their respective areas of responsibility and contribute to the nation’s progress.

“Their appointments would bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and effective leadership to the helm of affairs. The individuals chosen for these positions possess the necessary skills, knowledge, and experience to tackle the challenges facing their ministries.

“Without missing words, they will prioritize the country’s development, address pressing issues, and implement policies and initiatives that will improve the lives of the citizens. The expectation is that they will work diligently, transparently, and with a strong sense of accountability to fulfil their national assignments.

“It is important to note that the success of these appointments relies not only on the capability and dedication of the individuals but also on the support they receive from the governmental system, civil servants, and the Nigerian people as a whole. Collaboration, effective governance, and the commitment to serving the nation’s interests will be crucial in achieving the desired acrobatic change that Nigerians anticipate”.

He lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his resilience in making Nigeria a better place, pointing out that the Nigerian youths are solidly behind him and his renewed hope agenda.

Similarly, he assured Tinubu of his persistent support in his administration as he pledged loyalty.