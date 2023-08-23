A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Aliyu Audu the 45 ministers appointed by President Bola Tinubu were not enough.

Audu stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

He said, “I don’t think 45 is even enough. I don’t think 48 is enough. We have a population of over 200 million. We are in crisis.”

According to Audu, Tinubu, as Lagos state governor, felt that the need to take governance closer to the people and demanded creation of more local governments.

But, when asked his preferred figure, Audu, a member of the Media Strategy Subcommittee, APC Presidential Transition Council said, “I’m not putting any number to it.”

He further stated, “A lot of people thought he was taking it too far but look at how Lagos has moved in 24 years and how every other state has moved in 24 years.

“I’m not talking about potential. I’m not talking about what it used to be before but I’m talking about sheer growth between then and now.”

Audu noted that he was not speaking only in terms of revenue but “every standard.”

He said, “Lagos isn’t the poorest state in Nigeria, is it? The standard of living in Lagos State isn’t the worst in Nigeria, is it? Then in terms of burden, Lagos holds the burden of the entire nation.”

He noted that the migration of people from other states into Lagos alone put enormous pressure on everything that the state had built in the last 24 years, though in his view, the state is still building and growing.

Audu, said, “What it means is, if we can take a bit of this pressure off Lagos by creating six other states in six geopolitical zones, that sort of reduces rural-urban migration, reduces people leaving the North, the East, the West to Lagos.

“It balances up the states and to do this, you need more people, you need more hands, we need more processes,” he added.