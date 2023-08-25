Tinubu to Envoys: Only homegrown solutions ‘ll solve African problems

President Bola Tinubu (2nd left) wirth Salem Saeed Alshamsi(left), Ambassador-designate of the United Arab Emirates to Nigeria, and other government officials. STATE HOUSE PHOTO.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said African countries have a better chance of overcoming economic and security challenges by looking inward for solutions and walking the talk on all of its pledges and agreements.

The President stated this while receiving Letters of Credence from three envoys at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The diplomats were Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Mr. Awall Wagris Mohammed; Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Mrs. Miriam Morales Palmero, and Ambassador of United Arab EmirateS, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi.

In a side meeting with the Ambassador of Ethiopia, the President assured the envoy that Nigeria would continue to strengthen its ties with African countries in the areas of trade, security, and economic growth.

President Tinubu, in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said: “Africans need to work for the progress of Africa.

“We should be able to resolve our internal problems, collectively. It requires a great commitment, but we must do that. No one can understand our people better than we do.

“Home-grown solutions are better for all of us, and the remedies will last longer. “

The Ethiopian Ambassador, Mohammed congratulated the President for the historic decisions he had taken in the country, and the impact of the policies on the continent, assuring of his dedication to improve relations between Nigeria and Ethiopia.

Receiving the UAE Ambassador, the President directed that issues affecting relations with the Emirates Airline, and issuance of visas to Nigerians should be “immediately” resolved, emphasising that he stands prepared to “personally” intervene.

“We are a family with UAE. We only live in separate rooms, but we are in the same house. We should look at the issues as a family problem, and resolve it amicably.

“As you know, in every family there are peculiarities. You can have an erring son, or daughter, but we must work together.

“We need to agree on core aviation and immigration issues,” the President stated.

The Ambassador of UAE said he already sees himself as a “Nigerian” considering the historical antecedents of the country, its long-standing leadership role in Africa, and its reputation for hospitality to strangers.